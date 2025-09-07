GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia braces for days of storms as heavy rains, hail and flood risks loom

Civil Defence urged residents to stay alert, avoid flood-prone valleys

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
The weather service said conditions will vary in intensity but persist intermittently across large parts of the country, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hailstorms.
The weather service said conditions will vary in intensity but persist intermittently across large parts of the country, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hailstorms.
@makkahregion/file

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology has warned of several days of thunderstorms sweeping across the kingdom, bringing heavy rain, hail, and possible flash floods from Sunday through Thursday (September 7–11).

The weather service said conditions will vary in intensity but persist intermittently across large parts of the country, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hailstorms. Downpours may trigger valley flooding, while coastal areas could face rising waves.

Highlights

  • Thunderstorms expected nationwide from Sept 7–11

  • Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Taif to see heavy storms

  • Riyadh, Medina, Najran, Eastern Province forecast for moderate rain

  • Flash flood risk in valleys and low-lying areas

  • Winds up to 60 km/h may reduce visibility

  • Civil Defense urges caution and safety compliance

In the southwest, Jazan Province is forecast to see torrential rain across mountain districts such as Al Reith, Huroob, Fayfa, and Al Harth, with moderate to heavy showers in Jizan city, Farasan, Samtah, Abu Arish, and Sabya.

The neighboring Asir region — including Abha, Khamis Mushait, and Mahayel Asir — will also experience severe storms, with lighter rain in Bisha and nearby districts.

Al Baha Province, including Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, and Bani Hasan, will face similar conditions. In Mecca Province, Taif and the surrounding highlands are forecast for heavy rain, while moderate showers may extend to Makkah city and nearby areas.

Rain is also expected in the capital Riyadh and its environs, including Al Kharj, Al Aflaj, and Dawadmi, while Medina, Najran, and parts of the Eastern Province are set for light to moderate showers through midweek.

The Civil Defence urged residents to stay alert, avoid flood-prone valleys, and follow official advisories. People are advised to remain indoors during severe storms and refrain from swimming in flooded wadis.

Wind gusts may exceed 60 km/h at times, raising dust and reducing visibility, the meteorological authority added. Residents were urged to monitor official platforms and the “Ajwā’ukum” app for real-time updates.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
weatherforecastSaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In the heart of the Asir mountains lies Rijal Almaa, one of the Kingdom’s most striking heritage villages and now a symbol of culture and tourism. Known for its stone architecture and colourful decorative patterns, the village preserves centuries of history while welcoming visitors from around the world.

Rijal Almaa: Saudi Arabia’s heritage jewel in Asir

2m read
In this file photo, a flooded street is seen in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.

Flash floods sweep cars away in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

1m read
Parts of Riyadh and Najran could also see light to moderate showers. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Flash flood alert: Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain

1m read
The striking weather phenomena transforming landscapes and luring visitors to popular holiday destinations.

Hail, rain and thunder revive Saudi’s mountain getaways

2m read