Civil Defence urged residents to stay alert, avoid flood-prone valleys
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology has warned of several days of thunderstorms sweeping across the kingdom, bringing heavy rain, hail, and possible flash floods from Sunday through Thursday (September 7–11).
The weather service said conditions will vary in intensity but persist intermittently across large parts of the country, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hailstorms. Downpours may trigger valley flooding, while coastal areas could face rising waves.
Thunderstorms expected nationwide from Sept 7–11
Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Taif to see heavy storms
Riyadh, Medina, Najran, Eastern Province forecast for moderate rain
Flash flood risk in valleys and low-lying areas
Winds up to 60 km/h may reduce visibility
Civil Defense urges caution and safety compliance
In the southwest, Jazan Province is forecast to see torrential rain across mountain districts such as Al Reith, Huroob, Fayfa, and Al Harth, with moderate to heavy showers in Jizan city, Farasan, Samtah, Abu Arish, and Sabya.
The neighboring Asir region — including Abha, Khamis Mushait, and Mahayel Asir — will also experience severe storms, with lighter rain in Bisha and nearby districts.
Al Baha Province, including Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, and Bani Hasan, will face similar conditions. In Mecca Province, Taif and the surrounding highlands are forecast for heavy rain, while moderate showers may extend to Makkah city and nearby areas.
Rain is also expected in the capital Riyadh and its environs, including Al Kharj, Al Aflaj, and Dawadmi, while Medina, Najran, and parts of the Eastern Province are set for light to moderate showers through midweek.
The Civil Defence urged residents to stay alert, avoid flood-prone valleys, and follow official advisories. People are advised to remain indoors during severe storms and refrain from swimming in flooded wadis.
Wind gusts may exceed 60 km/h at times, raising dust and reducing visibility, the meteorological authority added. Residents were urged to monitor official platforms and the “Ajwā’ukum” app for real-time updates.
