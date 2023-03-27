Dubai: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a horrific bus crash southwest of Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
The passenger bus crashed into a bridge on Monday, overturned, and caught fire, killing 20 and injuring 29.
The accident, which occurred as a result of a brake failure, took place on a road linking Asir province and the city of Abha. The victims were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.
The Saudi civil defence and Red Crescent Authority teams rushed to the site of the accident and cordoned off the area.
The deceased and the injured have reportedly been transferred to nearby hospitals.