Dubai: An Asiani expat has been arrested in Jazan for allegedly forging residency visas and driving licences and selling them to residents in Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
According to the media spokesman for the Jazan region police, the authorities have arrested the Asian resident for forging official documents, including residency permits and driving licences, and selling them to the needy.
The tools used in forgery operations were seized and initial legal measures were taken against him. “The suspect was referred to the Public Prosecution,” the media spokesman said.
Forging official documents in Saudi Arabia is considered a crime punishable by law. In most cases, expats who are caught forging official documents are jailed, fined and deported.