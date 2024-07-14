Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Interior has carried out nationwide inspection campaigns to detain residency, labour and border security laws violators.

During the week-long campaign from July 4, a total of 20,093 law violators were arrested, including 12,460 violators of residency laws, 5,400 for border security breaches, and 2,233 for labor law infractions.

Authorities apprehended 1,737 individuals attempting to illegally enter the Kingdom, primarily from Yemen and Ethiopia, and arrested 49 people trying to exit illegally.

Additionally, 16 people were detained for helping these violators by providing transport, shelter or employment.

Currently, 19,841 expatriates are undergoing legal proceedings. Of those, 9,438 have been directed to secure proper travel documents from their embassies, 3,833 have been instructed to arrange their departure, and 11,655 have already been repatriated.