Abu Dhabi: Six Saudi robbers were arrested after footage showed them stealing cash from a Medina store, police said.
“The brazen robbers, in their 20s and 30s, were identified and caught after they were caught on a surveillance camera stealing cash from a store in Medina at knifepoint,” Lieutenant Colonel Hussain Al Qahtani, spokesperson of the Median Police, said.
The suspects were turned over to the Public Prosecution, pending trial, police said.
It was not immediately known how much the men robbed or whether the money was recovered.