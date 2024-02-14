Cairo: The Saudi government has approved a law providing legal protection for whistleblowers, witnesses, experts and victims, a step hailed as a new era in the kingdom’s justice system.
The approval was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al Mojeb said the law heralds a “new phase of top-level justice protection” for people linked to judicial procedures.
“The protection enshrined in this system comprises all procedures, measures and guarantees aimed to ensure protection for victims, witnesses, whistleblowers, experts, relatives or others who may be exposed to harm because of this,” Al Mojeb added in media remarks.
He expected that the new law will enhance the culture of whistleblowing against law-breaking acts and boost individuals’ sense of national responsibility.
“The optimal practices for aspects of protection stipulated in this system stresses the State’s interest in safeguarding litigation procedures from any influence and caring for secrecy for those linked to cases at hand with the aim of disclosing the truth and reaching fast-track justice in all cases handled by security or judicial agencies,” the chief prosecutor said.
In November 2018, the Saudi advisory Shura Council endorsed a 39-article draft law for ensuring necessary protection for whistleblowers, witnesses, experts and victims at risk of harm, threats or assaults due to furnishing information to authorities in connection to crimes.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has revamped the justice system as part of sweeping reforms in the country.