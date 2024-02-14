The ministry said cancellation of the chosen package is allowed free of charge since the launch of the registration until the 14th of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar calendar expected to be corresponding to April 23, and the pilgrim will be refunded in full.

In case, the pilgrim’s application for Hajj permit is rejected by the Interior Ministry, SR67.85 will be deducted for electronic service fees per pilgrim.

But, if the cancellation is conducted after the permit issuance over the period from Shawwal 15 (April 24) until the end of the following month of Dhul Qadah expected to be corresponding to the seventh of June, 10 per cent of the package contract value will be deducted.

Some 1.8 million pilgrims from around the world last year performed Hajj in and around the Saudi holy city of Mecca, marking the return of their numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on early preparations for this year’s Hajj due in June under a new strategy for overseas pilgrims.

Accordingly, no specific places would be allotted any more for countries at the holy sites. Instead, places for different countries will be designated depending on the time of finalising contracts.

The issuance of Hajj visas will commence on March 1 and end on the 20th of Shawwal corresponding to April 29.

The arrival of Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will begin on the first day of Dhul Qadah corresponding to May 9.