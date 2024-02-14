Dubai: Adoption of artificial intelligence in Saudi Arabia is likely to increase with 94 per cent of organizations in the Kingdom intend71 per cent of CEOs consider cybersecurity a matter of board-level importanceing to increase their AI investments, a survey of CEOs in Saudi Arabia showed.
According to the survey, conducted by the UK-based research company Censuswide and commissioned by US-based cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, this move aims to enhance cybersecurity strategies, with 77 per cent acknowledging AI’s crucial role in their overall digital framework.
“It’s encouraging that business leaders in Saudi Arabia view AI as an important business enabler. Paired with cybersecurity practices such as strong policies, employee training, and an integrated platform approach, the opportunities are limitless for organizations looking to upgrade their cybersecurity with AI and machine learning,” said Ercan Aydin, regional vice president at Palo Alto Networks, Middle East and Africa.
The rise in complex cybersecurity challenges is acting as a drive for organizations to revise their strategies to enhance cyber resilience.
The survey shows awareness of Saudi entities about potential cyber risks, with 87 per cent of respondents understanding the threats and 71 per cent of CEOs considering cybersecurity a matter of board-level importance.
A strategic shift in cybersecurity investments, with 69 per cent of executives looking to increase funding in this area, was shown in the research.