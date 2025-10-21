Meta’s WhatsApp API will ban general-purpose AI chatbots starting January 2026
Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced a major policy shift: from January 15, 2026, general-purpose AI chatbots will no longer be allowed on its platform.
The move comes through updated Business API terms, specifically targeting AI providers.
Third-party AI assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Luzia, and Poke, which currently operate on WhatsApp, will have to shut down. Meta says the Business API was designed for enterprise-to-customer services such as support, bookings, or verification—not for open, consumer-facing AI chatbots.
According to the updated terms, AI chatbots place heavy “system burdens” on WhatsApp and disrupt its monetisation model.
The rules state that AI tools cannot be the primary functionality offered via the Business API, though AI integrated as part of broader business services—like customer-support bots—will still be permitted.
The ban effectively leaves Meta’s own “Meta AI” assistant as the only general-purpose chatbot allowed on WhatsApp. A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the increasing volume of AI-driven messages requires support and infrastructure the platform isn’t yet prepared for.
While Meta cites technical and operational reasons, the decision also reflects ongoing competition in AI. Earlier this year, Meta launched its Superintelligence Labs, hiring top talent from companies including OpenAI, as global AI firms race toward advanced, general-purpose AI technologies.
AI firms relying on WhatsApp will need to shift their offerings to other channels or adapt to enterprise-use cases. Consumers using third-party AI chatbots on WhatsApp should expect service changes before the January 2026 deadline.
