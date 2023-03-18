Dubai: Saudi Arabia announced it will be granting its citizenship to certain individuals based on a decision to be issued by the Prime Minister as recommended by the Minister of Interior.
The decision was announced on the official Twitter account of the Emirate of Mecca Province.
The decision, published in the official gazette “Um Al Qura” on Friday, involves the amendment of Article Eight of the Saudi Nationality Law.
The decision states that Saudi nationality may be granted by order of the Prime Minister upon a proposal from the Minister of Interior.
This represents a major change from the previous regulations, as Article 28 of the Executive Regulations of the Saudi Nationality Law, which required the Minister of Interior to issue necessary decisions to grant nationality in accordance with Article 8 of the Law, has been deleted.
The decision is set to come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, and it will be communicated to those who are required to adopt it and act in accordance with it.