Cairo: Muslims residing in Saudi Arabia have until the 10th of Ramadan to register for attending this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.

The ministry said on Twitter that applying for Hajj by Saudi citizens and foreigners residing in the kingdom and who did not perform the annual pilgrimage before continues until Ramadan 10.

The following day, registration will open for Saudis and expatriate residents who performed Hajj at least five years ago until the slots are filled, the ministry added.

The lunar month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday.

Registration is conducted via the link https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa or the app Nusuk.

In January, the ministry announced opening electronic registration for Saudi citizens and Muslim expatriates living in Saudi Arabia who want to perform Hajj this year.

Domestic pilgrims are selected randomly through an online lottery system after being approved to perform Hajj, one of Islam’s five obligatory duties.

The ministry has unveiled four packages for domestic pilgrims wishing to attend Hajj with costs ranging from SR,3984 to SR11,841.

The kingdom has also said domestic pilgrims can pay fees of Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage in three instalments, not in one go as was the case before.

The third and last instalment must be paid by 10/10/1444, i.e. less than two months before the onset of the Hajj rites due in late June this year.

The kingdom has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past two years, Saudi Arabia downsized the numbers of Muslims allowed to perform Hajj to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Around 2.5 million Muslims used to attend Hajj annually in the pre-pandemic times.