Dubai: Saudi Arabia has approved new amendments allowing expats to transfer their visa to another employer without having to wait for the mandatory one year after their arrival in the Kingdom, local media reported.
According to Okaz newspaper, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development has approved the amendment that will allow expats to transfer their services to another employer without waiting for one year, which was the case earlier, after their arrival in Saudi Arabia provided they fulfilled certain conditions.
One of the conditions is that the current employer should give his consent to the worker to be able to move to another employer. The new regulation is part of the three amendments approved by Minister Ahmed Al Rajhi.
According to the new amendment, upon the expiry of the period of the documented work contract, an expat worker has the right to transfer his or her services to another employer without the consent of the current employer.