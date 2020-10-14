Abu Dhabi: Saudi Airlines has announced permitted travellers can now fly to 20 destinations, including Cairo, Dubai, Amman, Tunisia and Khartoum.
SAUDIA said on its Twitter account: “Saudi Airlines announces to permitted travellers the gradual operation schedule for international flights to 20 destinations so far.”
The Saudi Airlines added the international flights available during October include seven destinations in Europe and the United States, six destinations in Africa, and five in Asia, in addition to two destinations in the Middle East to two Arab countries.
SAUDIA called on all travellers to follow travel guidelines and requirements in place due to the voronavirus pandemic, indicating that flights are available for bookings, and that all international flights to and from Jeddah will be operated from Terminal 1.