Abu Dhabi: Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, on Wednesday affirmed his country’s support to Sudan to make a success of the transitional period.
Prince Faisal was addressing the inaugural session of Sudan’s Friends Conference, which is hosted by Saudi Arabia through video conference, with the participation of 25 country and organisations.
He said his country commends the US efforts to remove Sudan’s name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism, which is a basic factor for making a success of the economic reforms.
He underlined that achieving peace in Sudan is connected directly to the realization of development, lauding the transitional government’s efforts despite the economic challenges and COVID-19.
The Saudi minister affirmed the necessity for continued support to Sudan by the partners to implement timely economic reforms.
“Supporting Sudan at the present time is an important investment and the Kingdom will do its utmost so that brotherly Sudan assumes its natural place at the forefront of the Arab countries, the African neighbourhood and the countries of the world,” Prince Faisal said.