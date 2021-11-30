Cairo: Doctors at a Saudi hospital removed a tumour weighing nearly 7kg from a pregnant woman, a local newspaper reported, citing a surgeon.
The woman had experienced a large tummy size and various pains, but had not done necessary tests, Dr Mahdi Al Bandr, a consultant of general surgery and endoscopy at the King Saud Medical City in Riyadh said, according to news portal Sabq.
The tumour was discovered after the woman was admitted to give birth to her baby who was delivered in good health.
“Examinations showed the tumour was chronic and neglected in the intestines, putting pressure on intestines, the womb and adjacent parts,” Dr Al Bandar said.
The tumour and part of the intestines were removed in a successful two-hour operation, he added.
The woman, whose age was not disclosed, has been discharged from the hospital and is now reported to be in good health.