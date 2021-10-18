Abu Dhabi: Four people were killed and five others injured on Saturday when the car they were travelling in plunged off a mountain road west of Riyadh, a civil defence official said.
Civil defence teams rushed to the scene and the injured were flown to the hospital for treatment, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Al Hammadi, spokesperson of the Riyadh Civil Defence.
Al Hammadi called on citizens and residents to exercise caution while hiking in the mountains, and to call 911 in the Mecca and Riyadh regions, and 998 in all regions of the Kingdom ,to seek assistance in case of emergency.