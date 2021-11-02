Dubai: More than 29,000 workers have finally got their delayed salaries worth SR54 million after the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development intervened to solve the issue, local media reported.
In a statement, the ministry said it helped 29,573 workers get their wages that had been delayed for one month.
The ministry’s Crisis Management Department in Riyadh ordered 19 contracting companies to disburse unpaid wages of their 29,573 workers within just one month.
The ministry said it met with representatives of the companies to settle the issue and examine condition of workers.
The Crisis Management Department said it undertakes the tasks of handling the communications received with regard to improving the conditions of workers in companies, and handing them over their unpaid wages after coordination with owners of companies and meetings with representatives of embassies and establishments.
The department officials also make periodic visits to work sites and accommodation of workers to assess the labour and financial situation, and find solutions to problems concerning both workers and employers.