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Riyadh airport attack: Three Filipinos injured, DMW issues helplines

DMW and OWWA have issued emergency contacts for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia after the attack

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The DMW and OWWA are monitoring Filipinos in Saudi Arabia, including seafarers, affected by airport and shipping disruptions,
The DMW and OWWA are monitoring Filipinos in Saudi Arabia, including seafarers, affected by airport and shipping disruptions,
AFP

Three Filipinos were injured in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, two of whom are recovering in intensive care units (ICUs), Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said on Sunday.

“As of 11am today, Philippine time, two Filipinos are in Riyadh hospital ICUs, recovering from their injuries as a result of yesterday’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport. Our MWO-OWWA teams are monitoring their situation,” Cacdac said.

He added that no Filipinos had been reported killed in the attack.

Twelve people were killed and more than 300 wounded, some seriously, according to the supplied report. The Saudi civil aviation authority said the dead included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

Saudi Arabia extends airport closure

Saudi Arabia extended the closure of its main international airport on Sunday as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels threatened further attacks across the kingdom.

The strike on Riyadh marked a major escalation in the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned passengers, airlines and aviation workers against using Saudi airports and airspace, saying they were “exposed to targeting” and constituted a “theatre of operations” for Houthi forces.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Saree exempted airports in Mecca and Medina, Islam’s two holiest cities.

DMW-OWWA issues emergency contacts for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are monitoring the situation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including seafarers, who may be affected by security incidents and travel disruptions involving airports and ships in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring areas.

The agencies are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah and other government offices under the One Country Team Approach.

OFWs are advised to remain calm, alert and vigilant, and to follow official announcements and safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Filipinos who need assistance can contact the following offices.

Riyadh and Central Region

Philippine Embassy, Assistance to Nationals: +966 56 989 3301

MWO Riyadh: +966 50 285 0944 | mwo_riyadh@dmw.gov.ph

OWWA Riyadh: +966 50 285 0944 | welfare_riyadh@owwa.gov.ph

Jeddah and Western Region

Philippine Consulate General, Assistance to Nationals: +966 55 521 9613 / +966 55 521 9614

MWO Jeddah: +966 56 981 9720 | mwo_jeddah@dmw.gov.ph

OWWA Jeddah: +966 54 473 7797 | jeddah@owwa.gov.ph

Al Khobar and Eastern Region

MWO Al Khobar: +966 56 232 9926 | mwo_alkhobar@dmw.gov.ph

OWWA Al Khobar: +966 56 232 9926 | alkhobar@owwa.gov.ph

Assistance for Filipino seafarers

Filipino seafarers stranded aboard ships, at ports or in transit areas, or affected by security incidents, can contact the following DMW offices:

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Sea-Based OFW Concerns: +63 2 8721 9498 | seabased.asec@dmw.gov.ph

OFW Welfare Monitoring System: owms@dmw.gov.ph

Sea-Based Accreditation Bureau: sbhighrisk@dmw.gov.ph

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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