Riyadh airport attack: Three Filipinos injured, DMW issues helplines

“As of 11am today, Philippine time, two Filipinos are in Riyadh hospital ICUs, recovering from their injuries as a result of yesterday’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport. Our MWO-OWWA teams are monitoring their situation,” Cacdac said.

Three Filipinos were injured in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, two of whom are recovering in intensive care units (ICUs), Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said on Sunday.

The agencies are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah and other government offices under the One Country Team Approach.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are monitoring the situation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including seafarers, who may be affected by security incidents and travel disruptions involving airports and ships in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring areas.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned passengers, airlines and aviation workers against using Saudi airports and airspace, saying they were “exposed to targeting” and constituted a “theatre of operations” for Houthi forces.

Twelve people were killed and more than 300 wounded, some seriously, according to the supplied report. The Saudi civil aviation authority said the dead included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

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