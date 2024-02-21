Cairo: Individual and group benefactors wishing to serve the Iftar meals during the upcoming Ramadan at Islam’s holiest site in Mecca have been requested to apply in line with specific rules.
A Saudi state agency in charge of the Grand Mosque has noted that the would-be service providers will be able to select the Iftar site at the sprawling mosque electronically.
The benefactors are required to contract a catering company accredited by the Mecca mayoralty, or factories and warehouses accredited by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
For an individual benefactor, the maximum Iftar banquet is set at two, while a charity group can apply for up to 10 banquets.
The served meal must be dry, consisting of coreless dates, a cake, a pie, and juice.
The meal must be packed according to the accredited wrapping with commitment to all conditions and terms that will be announced online later.
The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques said it hopes the Iftar arrangements will boost experiences of worshippers at the Grand Mosque and offer them a quality service during Ramadan.
Muslims abstain from eating and drinking every day from dawn to sunset during Ramadan expected this year to start on March 11.
Ramadan traditionally marks the peak season of Umrah at the Grand Mosque.
After performing Umrah in Mecca, many pilgrims would head to the city of Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site and visit other Islamic landmarks in the city.