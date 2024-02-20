Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued directives to service providers catering to domestic Hajj pilgrims, emphasising the importance of adhering to scheduled meal times during the upcoming Hajj season.
The ministry outlined specific meal distribution times for pilgrims at the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, ensuring that pilgrims are entitled to compensation for any delays in meal service.
Meal service times have been designated as follows: breakfast on the day of Arafat will be served from after the dawn prayer until 10am, lunch from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, and dinner at Muzdalifah immediately after the pilgrims’ arrival from Arafat.
Additionally, meal times on the Day of Tarwiyah and the Days of Tashreeq will be breakfast from 5amto 10am, lunch from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, and dinner from 8:30pm to 11:30pm.
In the event of delays, pilgrims will receive compensation, which may double if the delay exceeds the specified corrective period. Compensation rates include 5 per cent of the total package value for lunch delays on the day of Arafat, and up to 3 per cent, not exceeding SR100, for delays in other meals.
In cases of meal service failure at the holy sites, compensation will be 5 per cent of the total package value for significant delays, with specific amounts set for each meal based on the severity and timing of the delay.
Service providers must also adhere to contract provisions, with a two-hour window to address any meal provision issues. Pilgrims affected by such issues will receive compensation ranging from 1 per cent of the total package value, with specific caps for different meals throughout the Hajj period.