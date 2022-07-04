Dubai: A Saudi medical team from the King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Mecca has saved the life of an Iranian Hajj pilgrim, in his 60s, after he suffered from severe angina pectoris while travelling to the Grand Mosque to perform prayers, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported.
According to SPA, the pilgrim, in his 60s, experienced excruciating chest discomfort and required immediate medical attention. Thorough tests and CT scans, which revealed that more than two coronary arteries were blocked, leading to severe angina pectoris.
The medical staff decided to do an open-heart surgery, but the patient did not cooperate, according to the ministry of health. The decision was made to perform angioplasty to put stents across the wall of the damaged arteries after consulting with a doctor who facilitated bringing him for Hajj.
The patient recovered and he is now in good health. He is going to leave the hospital and resume his Hajj and to continue performing his rites.
The ministry said that all pilgrims and guests performing the Hajj and Umrah can receive specialist medical care from KAMC.
The city provides the best possible healthcare services through its highly qualified doctors and advanced world-class medical facilities that enjoy great support from the government of King Salman and utmost keenness and vigorous follow-up of the Ministry of Health to provide high quality services.