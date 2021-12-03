Cairo: Saudi authorities have executed two expatriates – a Pakistani and an Egyptian—convicted of fatally stabbing two compatriots in two different cases, the Interior Ministry said.
The Pakistani convict, identified as Sayyed Yassir, had been found guilty of stabbing to death a compatriot due to a dispute between them.
In another murder case, Sayyed Al Rasheedi, an Egyptian national, was also convicted of murdering a compatriot by inflicting knife wounds on him.
Both defendants were arrested and handed down death sentences. The rulings were upheld by the appeals and supreme courts and approved by royal orders, the ministry added in a statement.
Both convicts were executed in Riyadh on Thursday, the ministry added without saying when the two murders happened.
Saudi Arabia applies the death penalty against convicts in cases of murder as well as drug smuggling and trafficking.