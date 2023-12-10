Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said that 17,257 individuals were arrested for violating residency, labour laws, and border security regulations across various regions of the Kingdom in one week.
The arrests, made during joint field operations by security forces from November 30 to December 6, comprised 11,183 for residency system violations, 3,765 for border security breaches and 2,309 for labour law infringements.
Additionally, 481 people were apprehended attempting to illegally enter the Kingdom, with 38 per cent identified as Yemenis, 60 per cent Ethiopians, and 2 per cent other nationalities. Moreover, 62 individuals were caught trying to exit Saudi Arabia unlawfully.
Security forces also arrested eight individuals involved in transporting, harbouring and covering up for those violating residency and work regulations.
Currently, 51,884 violators are facing legal procedures, including 45,672 men and 6,212 women. Among these, 45,773 have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions for travel documents, 2,394 are completing travel arrangements, and 9,369 have been deported.
The ministry has warned that aiding infiltrators into the Kingdom, whether through transportation, shelter, or other forms of assistance, can result in penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines up to SR1 million.
Additionally, any vehicles or properties used in such activities may be confiscated.