Cairo: A major book fair has got underway in the Saudi port city of Jeddah with the participation of more than local and foreign 1,000 publishers.
Held under the motto “Havens of Culture", the fair opened Thursday featuring 400 pavilions and runs until December 16.
The event, organised by the government Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, offers a rich experience to visitors through dozens of activities including, seminars, debates, poetic recitals and workshops.
“The Jeddah Book Fair is part of the book fair initiative, one of the commission’s initiatives aimed to make books available to different parts of the kingdom to consolidate awareness and knowledge,” the commission’s chief executive Mohammed Hassan Elwan.
The Jeddah fair also features a corner for Saudi authors displaying more than 100 titles of their output as part of efforts to support independent Saudi writers.
Moreover, a pavilion is designated for children to mix learning and enjoyment using shows, fashion, cuisine arts, music and a workshop on illustrated stories.
With 2023 designated as the Year of Arabic Poetry in Saudi Arabia, a series of events are presented during the fair including “The Poet Says”, and “Audio Poems”.
The Jeddah fair is the fourth organised by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission this year. It was preceded by major book fairs in the Eastern Province, Medina and Riyadh.
In September, the Riyadh International Book Fair, Saudi Arabia’s largest event of its kind, was held at the King Saud University under the slogan “An Inspiring Destination”.