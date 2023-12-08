Riyadh: Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) launched the urban design for the city of Qiddiya and Qiddiya’s brand, a press release said on Friday.
The crown prince said that Qiddiya is set to become, in the near future, the foremost global destination in the fields of entertainment, sports, and culture. The first major project will be Qiddiya City set to host over 600,000 residents in over 60,000 buildings, spread over an area of 360 sq.km.
The project, located 40 minutes from the city centre in Riyadh, aims to create 325,000 job opportunities, yielding a nominal GDP of SAR 135 billion per annum. The city will have major entertainment, gaming and leisure attractions and venues to welcome 48 million visits per year, according to the statement.
Qiddiya City will include a gaming and esports district which will become a global hub for competitions, a speed park track, golf courses, a massive water theme park, and Six Flags Qiddiya. The city will also feature a multipurpose stadium.