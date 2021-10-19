Abu Dhabi: More than 96,000 Saudi university degree or diploma holders entered the job market in 2020, more than a third of whom were women, local media reported.
According to data from the Social Insurance Organisation and the Ministry of Human Resources, 59,173 2019 graduates entered the job market up to October last year.
They included 47,707 in social insurance, at a rate of 80.6 per cent, and 9,283 civil servants, at a rate of 15.7 per cent and 2,183 in the commercial sector, or 3.7 per cent.
The data shows that 37,124 women, or 38.55 per cent of 2019 graduates, joined work up to October last year, and their distribution was as follows: 31,498 in social insurance, or 84.8 per cent, 3,790 in the civil service at a rate of 10.2 per cent, and 1,836 in the commercial record sector, or 4.9 per cent.