Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the Libyan parliament’s approval of a unity government to lead the country.
Lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which replaces two rival administrations — one based in the country’s east and another in the west — that have been ruling a divided Libya for years.
The Kingdom congratulated Libya, its government and its people for “this important historic step that will achieve security and stability” in the country, a foreign ministry statement said.
The Kingdom also expressed its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis.
Saudi Arabia hopes that this step will achieve security, stability and development in Libya and praised the fruitful efforts of the UN to bring these about, the statement added.
The Kingdom said it hopes the approval will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya and prevent external interference that endangers Arab regional security.