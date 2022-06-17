Dubai: India has exempted Kuwait from the ban on wheat exports which has been imposed last month, Kuwaiti media reported quoting Indian ambassador.
According to Al Rai newspaper, India has expressed its readiness to supply Kuwait with all the food products it needs, including wheat, recalling the support the Gulf nation had provided for India during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying oxygen.
During a meeting, the paper said, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George had assured the Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al Shariaan of his country’s readiness to supply Kuwait with the food commodities it needs, recalling the 'great role' Kuwait played during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included the supply of 215 metric tonnes of oxygen and more than a thousand cylinders to fill the deficit experienced by India’s hospitals during that period.