Dubai: More than 97,260 pilgrims received treatment in hospitals and health centres in Mecca, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina and Jamarat until July 10, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During this Hajj season 2022, the Ministry of Health said the number of hospitals reached 23, supported by 147 health centres.
The clinical capacity increased to 4,654, while the number of beds allocated for intensive care reached 1,080. The number of health cadres qualified to serve the pilgrims was about 25,000 practitioners.
Meanwhile, the ministry said that a medical team at the Heart Centre in King Abdullah Medical City in Mecca has saved the life of the head of the Iranian medical mission, Mohammad Reza Gholamreza Refatiani, who suffered a heart attack while performing Hajj rituals.
“Refatiani, who is 60 years old, and did not suffer from chronic diseases, felt chest pain while working with his country’s medical mission, and as a result he was transferred to Ajyad Hospital, and then to King Abdullah Medical City as a life-saving case.”