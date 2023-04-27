Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims must complete all COVID-19 vaccinations at least 10 days prior to the start of the Hajj season to be eligible to perform the rituals.
The announcement came in response to a query on the Ministry’s official Twitter account, asking if taking the third COVID-19 dose was a requirement for Hajj.
According to the Ministry, receiving all necessary vaccines is mandatory for issuing the Hajj permit, with the application process beginning on Shawwal 15, or May 5.
The deadline for domestic pilgrims to pay the third and final installment of their Hajj reservation, which comprises 40 per cent of the approved package fees, has been set for the 10th of Shawwal.
Registrations for the Hajj 1444 opened on April 3 for those who have not performed the rituals in the past five years or more.
Applications can be submitted through the Nusuk app or the Ministry’s official website. First-time pilgrims will have until Dhu Al Hijjah 7, or June 25, to apply for this year’s Hajj.