Cairo: Tyres of an EgyptAir passenger plane had burst out while the aircraft was landing at the Medina airport in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian semi-official news portal Akhbar Al Youm reported.
The B737-800 plane was on a journey from Cairo to the Medina when the incident occurred during landing.
The front tyres burst out and collided with the aircraft wings, causing its fuselage to be damaged, the report added. No casualties resulted.
The pilot managed to keep the plane steady on the runway and protected the passengers on board.
The national carrier said that the plane had experienced an air leak from its front tyres while landing Tuesday at the Medina airport. There were 109 passengers aboard the plane.
“The flight pilot handled the situation,” EgyptAir said in a statement. It added that an alternative plane was sent to Medina for carrying passengers and crew of the return flight. The incident is being investigated, according to the airline.