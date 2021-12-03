Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that the booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine will become mandatory after eight months of getting the second dose, local media reported.
An official source at the Ministry of Interior has confirmed that starting from Feb. 1, 2022, all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia must take the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to secure their "immune" status on the Tawakkalna app.
Being a fully vaccinated status on the app will allow people to take part in any economic, commercial, cultural, sports or tourist activity, attend any cultural, scientific, social or recreational event, enter any governmental or private establishment and travel on planes and public transport.
However, those exempt from taking the vaccine as listed on the app do not need to take the booster dose.
The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures and approved health protocols.