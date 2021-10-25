Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the validity of visit visas issued for people from countries facing a COVID-19 travel ban will be extended until November 30.
The extension of visa will be made automatically without charging any fees, the ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account.
The ministry clarified that the decision includes holders of visit visas which expired during the period of suspension of direct entry to Saudi Arabia from these countries following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the statement, this move is part of the continuous efforts undertaken by the Saudi government in tackling the effects and consequences of COVID-19, as well as in mitigating its economic and financial effects.
This extension is in line with the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Currently, the countries on the travel ban include India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.