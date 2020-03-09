Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to and from 9 countries including UAE over coronavirus

Riyadh Image Credit: Agency

Saudi Arabia early Monday suspended travel to and from nine countries including the UAE due to coronavirus concerns.

Travel is also suspended to and from Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Italy, South Korea and Syria.

The decision is designed to stop the spread of coronavirus in the kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency reports.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of schools and higher education institutions as of Monday until further notice, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The Ministry of Education announced the implementation of virtual school and distance learning during the suspension period as a precaution to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Covid-19.

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al Sheikh said the virtual learning as well as distance learning would be implemented during the suspension.

“The situation will be evaluated on a daily and weekly basis before deciding to reopen schools, colleges and universities,” the minister said.

All educational and Koranic activities at mosques are also suspended from Monday to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state television reported.

Saudi Games postponed

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also postponed the Saudi Games, the kingdom's largest sporting event, until further notice over coronavirus fears, the Al-Arabiya television station said on Sunday, citing the organising committee.

The games were due to run from March 23 to April 1, with more than 6,000 athletes from the kingdom's 13 regions, both men and women, expected to participate.

The Saudi entertainment authority announced early on Monday the closure of Riyadh boulevard and winter wonderland, state TV reported.