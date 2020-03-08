Image Credit: File

Dubai: Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of schools and higher education institutions as of Monday, March 9, until further notice, the Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Education announced the implementation of virtual school and distance learning during the suspension period as a precaution to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Covid-19.

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al Sheikh said the virtual learning as well as distance learning would be implemented during the suspension.

“The situation will be evaluated on a daily and weekly basis before deciding to reopen schools, colleges and universities,” the minister said.