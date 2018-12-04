Washington: CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief Senate leaders on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The CIA director is set Tuesday to meet Republican and Democratic Senate leaders, as well as the chairmen and ranking senators on the key national security committees. The visit was confirmed by a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session.
Senators from both parties were upset that Haspel was not part of a recent closed-door session with top administration officials about Khashoggi’s killing and the US response. The briefing included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two months ago. The journalist was killed in what US officials have described as an elaborate plot as he visited the consulate for marriage paperwork.