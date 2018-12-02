Buenos Aires: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Saturday that “no direct evidence” linked the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to the death of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Pompeo’s boss, Donald Trump, has disputed that the CIA has said Prince Mohammad is to blame.
Pompeo spoke to CNN on Saturday, on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Buenos Aires.
Asked if he believed the Saudis, he said: “I’ve spoken about this a lot. I continue to work on this issue. President Trump and this administration sanctioned 17 people that we came to learn were connected to the murder - heinous murder - of Jamal Khashoggi.
“All across the United States government we continue to investigate, to try and learn, to make determinations about what happened, and we’ll continue to hold those responsible accountable. We’ve been very clear, very clear about that since literally the very beginning.”
Pompeo said he would not comment on “intelligence matters or CIA conclusions” and said “reports in the media ... often are untrue”.
But he added: “I have read every piece of intelligence that is in the possession of the United States government, and when it is done, when you complete that analysis, there’s no direct evidence linking [Prince Mohammad] to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. That is an accurate statement, it is an important statement, and it is the statement that we are making publicly today.”
Pompeo said “the strategic relationship” with Saudi Arabia remained of paramount importance to the US.
Asked about rising opposition in Congress to US support for the coalition’s military effort in the civil war in Yemen, he said the US was working to end hostilities but “the programme that we’re involved in today we intend to continue”.
