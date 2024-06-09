The claimant, Yehia Al Shahrani, stated in an online video that he saw the woman wearing the prestigious male robe at King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah.

He accused her of imitating men and degrading an official attire, sarcastically questioning if men could similarly wear bras.

“The bishts are worn by men only,” he asserted. Al Shahrani recounted that he had asked an airport officer to file an official report against the woman and refer her to public prosecutors.

However, the officer declined to lodge the complaint after contacting prosecutors, who indicated the alleged imitation was partial. There has been no comment from authorities on the claims.

Earlier this year, official directives in Saudi Arabia specified the formal use of the bisht for certain categories of individuals and state officials at workplaces and formal events.

The bisht dress code applies to emirs and deputy emirs of provinces, governors, ministers, assistant and deputy ministers, leaders of independent departments and their deputies, as well as heads and deputy heads of city halls in the kingdom.

It also applies to members of the Saudi advisory Shura Council, judges, prosecutors, and lawyers. Furthermore, the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and Call, Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz, has directed mosque imams and muezzins (those reciting the call to prayer) nationwide to wear the bisht during prayers.