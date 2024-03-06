Cairo: Saudi authorities have executed five expatriates after they were convicted of raiding a company and killing a guard.
The convicts — Pakistani nationals — had attacked the private sector firm, tied up two guards, assailing them and killing a Bangladeshi guard, the Saudi Interior Ministry said.
After investigations, the five were referred to a competent court that found them guilty and sentenced them to death.
The verdict was later upheld by appeals and supreme courts, and approved by a royal order, making it final. Their executions were carried out Tuesday in the city of Mecca.
Also read
- Saudi Arabia: Over 19,000 detained in a week for violating residency, labour, border security laws
- Saudi Arabia: Capturing and sharing crime scenes online deemed cybercrime
- Saudi court fines 3 female expats for sheltering infiltrator
- In Saudi Arabia, sponsor withholding expat's passport will face up to 15 years in jail
Saudi Arabia applies the death penalty against convicts in cases of murder and terror attacks as well as drug smuggling and trafficking.
In January, Saudi authorities said they had executed four Ethiopian expatriates found guilty of murdering a Sudanese national.
The four were convicted of taking turns in fatally bludgeoning the victim and stabbing him after having tied his hands and feet, the Interior Ministry said at time. The motive for the murder was not given.
In December, two Bangladeshi expatriates were executed in Saudi Arabia after they had been convicted in a final court ruling of murdering an Indian man by spraying an insecticide into his mouth due to a financial dispute.
The inmates were found guilty of luring the victim inside a car to a vacant piece of land, strangling him with a piece of cloth from behind and fatally using the insecticide against him.