Dubai: Fourteen Jordanians have been reported dead and 17 others missing during the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Jordan earlier confirmed the deaths of six Jordanian citizens due to heat stroke while on Mount Arafat.

However, many other local sources have reported a higher toll, indicating that 17 pilgrims have died, with their names being published.

Ambassador Dr. Sufyan Qudah, official spokesman and director of operations and consular affairs department in the ministry, stated that the Ministry is coordinating closely with the Saudi authorities to manage the burial processes and the repatriation of the deceased to Jordan for those families wishing to do so.

Ambassador Qudah extended deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, offering prayers for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.

Heat stroke is a severe form of heat illness that occurs when the body’s temperature regulation system fails due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

This condition can lead to dangerous symptoms such as fainting, seizures, and even death if not promptly treated.

Heat stroke typically results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, often exacerbated by dehydration and physical exertion, conditions frequently encountered during the rigorous activities of the Hajj pilgrimage.