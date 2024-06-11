Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, will enforce a ban on outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12 to 3pm, starting June 15 through September 15.

The ban covers all private sector establishments and aims to protect workers from the severe risks associated with sun exposure and heat during the hottest hours of the day.

The regulation seeks to safeguard the well-being of workers by minimising the risk of heat-related illnesses and ensuring a safer work environment.

Employers are required to reorganise working hours to comply with the new rules, thereby enhancing workplace safety, preventing occupational diseases, and reducing the incidence of work-related accidents.

To assist in the implementation of this policy, the ministry has released the “Procedural Guide for Occupational Safety and Health to Prevent the Effects of Sun Exposure and Heat Stress,” which is available on its official website. The guide provides detailed information and guidelines to help employers and employees manage the risks associated with working in hot conditions.