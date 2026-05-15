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Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at GCC Interior Ministers’ emergency meeting in Riyadh

Meeting highlights unified GCC stance against regional destabilisation

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Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at GCC Interior Ministers’ emergency meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, led the UAE delegation at the emergency meeting of the Interior Ministers of the GCC countries, held in Riyadh.

The meeting was chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain and attended by Their Highnesses and Excellencies the GCC Interior Ministers, alongside Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE’s participation reflects its steadfast national commitment to the principle that GCC security is indivisible, and that any threat targeting a member state directly impacts the stability and security of the region as a whole.

He further stressed that the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remains firmly committed to strengthening national security, safeguarding its achievements, reinforcing internal cohesion, and confronting all attempts aimed at undermining the security and stability of GCC member states.

The Minister also reiterated the UAE’s resolute position against Iranian schemes aimed at destabilizing GCC societies through hostile activities and subversive instruments, in clear violation of international law and universally accepted norms and values.

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