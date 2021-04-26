Dubai: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday received an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz to visit the Kingdom.
Sheikh Tamim received the invitation from Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during a reception in Doha. Bin Farhan conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in all spheres to serve their ambitions in the best interests for their nations and peoples. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as on a number of issues of common interest.
Sheikh Tamim’s visit will be the second after his visit in January to attend the GCC Summit that resulted in signing the AlUla Declaration at the conclusion of the summit, ending the dispute with Qatar and calling for unity and strengthening relations.