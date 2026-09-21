Qatar rejects New Yorker allegations, calls documents ‘fabricated’

Qatar insists Gaza aid was coordinated with Israel, denies Hamas funding claims
Qatar has strongly rejected allegations published by The New Yorker, saying the claims were based on falsified and fabricated information.
In a statement issued on Monday, the International Media Office of the State of Qatar said the publication had been provided with evidence showing that the so-called “Blast documents” and other material supporting the report were false.
Qatar said it was “deeply concerning” that The New Yorker proceeded with publication despite the evidence, accusing the magazine of amplifying what it described as an ongoing disinformation campaign targeting the country.
The International Media Office said the documents had previously been circulated to other media organisations, which it said chose not to publish them after receiving evidence that they were fabricated.
Qatar also alleged that various parties, including elements of Israel’s far right, had been involved for years in creating and circulating fabricated documents aimed at incriminating Qatar.
The statement did not provide further details of the individuals or organisations it alleged were involved.
The statement also addressed allegations that Qatar had provided money to Hamas.
Qatar said its assistance was directed towards Palestinian civilians in Gaza through mechanisms coordinated with Israeli authorities and international partners.
It said that under previous aid mechanisms, financial assistance and supplies including food, medicine and fuel passed through Israel before entering Gaza, with Israeli involvement at every stage.
Qatar said its aid had been provided over several years under successive Israeli governments and with the involvement of Israeli security agencies.
“If any funding reached Hamas, it had nothing to do with Qatar,” the statement said, adding that responsibility would instead lie with those overseeing the delivery.
Qatar said the continued circulation of what it described as false allegations was intended to undermine its role as a mediator and disrupt efforts to achieve peace in the region.
The statement urged media organisations to exercise caution when reporting on complex geopolitical issues and called for rigorous verification and analysis.
Qatar's International Media Office said it was reviewing “all appropriate legal options” to prevent what it described as false information from spreading further and to ensure the public was not misled.