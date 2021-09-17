Buildings are seen from across the waters in Doha. A private school in Qatar is facing legal action after it was found distributing an educational resource for Grade 10 students, featuring content that is contrary to the Islamic religion and the values and customs of the society. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: A private school in Qatar is facing legal action after it was found distributing an educational resource for Grade 10 students, featuring content that is contrary to the Islamic religion and the values and customs of the society, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) said.

A parent of a student is said to have complained about the matter on September 14, the MoEHE said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

In response, the competent authority at the ministry went to the school concerned to verify the matter and found that the school had indeed violated the circular regarding the revision of educational resources.

All schools are obliged to review new educational resources and ensure that they do not contain anything that contradicts the Islam and the values and customs of the society, while obtaining prior approval from the competent authority at the MoEHE before distributing the resources to their respective students, the statement noted.

The school has been directed to take all necessary measures to immediately remove the educational resource, the ministry said, adding that the matter has also been referred to the department concerned to take legal action regarding the violation.