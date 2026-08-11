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Qatar detects 27 individuals who submitted false certificates for healthcare licences

The falsified certificates were identified during the ministry's screening process

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Preliminary screening is designed to identify false credentials early.
Preliminary screening is designed to identify false credentials early.
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Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has permanently barred 27 individuals from working in the country's healthcare sector after they submitted falsified experience certificates while applying for practice licences in the first half of this year.

The falsified certificates were identified during the ministry's screening process, which verifies applicants' credentials at the initial stages of registration and licensing, said Dr Saad Al Kaabi, Director of the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) at the MoPH.

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Credentials checked before licences are issued

Preliminary screening is designed to identify false credentials early, before a licence can be granted, Al Kaabi said.

Verification of applicants' academic qualifications and professional experience is carried out in cooperation with specialised institutions to confirm the authenticity of the information submitted, the ministry said.

The ministry said the checks help ensure that only qualified international healthcare practitioners are authorised to work in Qatar.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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