Qatar detects 27 individuals who submitted false certificates for healthcare licences

The falsified certificates were identified during the ministry's screening process, which verifies applicants' credentials at the initial stages of registration and licensing, said Dr Saad Al Kaabi, Director of the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) at the MoPH.

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has permanently barred 27 individuals from working in the country's healthcare sector after they submitted falsified experience certificates while applying for practice licences in the first half of this year.

The ministry said the checks help ensure that only qualified international healthcare practitioners are authorised to work in Qatar.

Verification of applicants' academic qualifications and professional experience is carried out in cooperation with specialised institutions to confirm the authenticity of the information submitted, the ministry said.

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