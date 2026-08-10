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Flying with prescription medicines? Qatar introduces a new online approval platform

Travellers can apply, track applications and receive permits entirely online

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The digital platform allows travellers to submit applications, upload supporting documents, monitor the status of their requests and receive permits electronically.
The digital platform allows travellers to submit applications, upload supporting documents, monitor the status of their requests and receive permits electronically.
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Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has launched a new electronic permit system enabling travellers entering or leaving the country to obtain approval online to carry controlled medicines for personal use, in a move aimed at simplifying procedures while maintaining strict pharmaceutical oversight.

The digital platform allows travellers to submit applications, upload supporting documents, monitor the status of their requests and receive permits electronically.

The ministry said the initiative is designed to speed up processing while ensuring the safe and responsible use of controlled medicines in line with national regulations.

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To support the rollout, the ministry has published a user guide explaining how to use the platform, application requirements, step-by-step procedures and the supporting documents needed, including a list of medicines subject to control measures.

Applications will be approved or rejected within three working days once all required documents have been submitted. The ministry advised travellers to apply at least five working days before their departure date to allow sufficient time for processing.

Applicants must access the system through Qatar's National Authentication System (NAS), complete the online application and upload the required documents, including a valid medical prescription.

The applications are reviewed by the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Control at the Ministry of Public Health before permits are issued in accordance with the country's regulatory requirements.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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