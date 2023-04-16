Dubai: Qatari people will enjoy an 11-day holiday in celebration of Eid Al Fitr, according to the Amiri Diwan.
Starting on April 19, 2023, which corresponds to 28 Ramadan 1444 AH, the holiday will continue until April 27, 2023.
Employees are scheduled to return to work on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
While the holiday will apply to all ministries, government entities, and public institutions, the Governor of Qatar Central Bank is expected to specify the start and end dates for the holiday about Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, and financial institutions operating under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).
Eid Al Fitr is a significant religious holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting from dawn until sunset. Traditionally, the holiday is observed with family gatherings, feasts and gift-giving.