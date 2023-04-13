Flag of Qatar and Bahrain
Agreement on the reconciliation was reached in talks at the Gulf Cooperation Council headquarters in Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s foreign ministry said. Image Credit: Shutterstock

DOHA: Qatar and Bahrain announced late Wednesday that they had agreed to re-establish relations.

Bahrain in 2017 joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in imposing a diplomatic blockade on Qatar. Bahrain is the last to renew ties.

Agreement on the reconciliation was reached in talks at the Gulf Cooperation Council headquarters in Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

The neighbours “decided to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries according to the principles of the United Nations charter”, said a foreign ministry statement.

“The two sides affirmed that this step stems from the mutual desire to develop bilateral relations and enhance Gulf unity and integration,” it added.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry released a similar statement, the country’s state news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade in 2017, accusing Qatar of supporting extremist organisations in the region.

The four countries banned Qatari planes and ships from using their airspace and territorial waters.

A reconciliation accord was sealed in January 2021. The three other states have already renewed relations.

The Qatar-Bahrain reconciliation comes amid a flurry of regional efforts to resolve disputes. Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed last month to resume relations seven years after formally breaking off ties.