Cairo: Qatar has reintroduced the mandatory wearing of face masks in closed public places, starting from Thursday.
The Qatari Cabinet made the decision after looking into a report from the Ministry of Public Health about the latest coronavirus developments in the country and amended a related decision issued on May 18, Qatari media said.
Last May, Qatar scrapped the mask wearing in closed places as part of easing restrictions. At the time, the government limited the mask wearing to health institutions and public transport.
The government also in May said public and private employees who do their jobs in outdoor places were no longer required to wear masks while on duty.
However, citizens and foreign residents were required to continue uploading the Ehetraz app on their mobiles on going indoors to verify their health status regarding COVID-19.